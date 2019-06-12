Neighbor Attacks Neighbor with Hammer in La Jolla

An argument between La Jolla neighbors turned physical, and ended when one of the men struck the other with a hammer.

The attack happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Mar Avenue off Country Club Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The attacker, a 57-year-old man, was arrested on assault with a deadly weapon charges while the victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect struck the victim multiple times.

Neighbors were shocked to hear about the attack and couldn’t imagine what led to the confrontation. They said the suspect has been doing construction on his home, and described the victim as a doctor.

Several SDPD officers responded to the home after the attack. A department helicopter was seen flying overhead also.

“I heard the helicopters out there and it was coming really low and then about 10 minutes later I heard ambulances and my son called me who lives nearby and he said ‘Mom there's a whole bunch of ambulances going up your hill and there's police cars,’ so that's when I came outside,” neighbor Leslie Sayour said.

Police have not confirmed the identities of the victim or suspect.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call SDPD.