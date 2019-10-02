NBC 7's Danny Freeman spoke to a driver whose car was damaged by a jagged pothole in Mira Mesa. (Published Thursday, March 14, 2019)

The mayor of San Diego is touting the success of pothole-filling team after a extraordinarily rainy winter season caused thousands of holes in roadways across the city.

The city of San Diego said Tuesday in one year, the city has repaired nearly 49,000 potholes. Crews typically fill 30,000 potholes a year but the number was exacerbated this year due to a wet winter.

According to the city, when it rains, water seeps into the cracked surfaces of the road that, when combined with the vibration of tires, can cause the asphalt to disintegrate and potholes to form.

NBC 7 reported that within a rainy 30-day span from January to February about 4,573 pothole complaints were made to the city.

City Triples Number of Pothole Repair Teams

The city of San Diego has announced it will increase the number of repair crews to fix the growing number of potholes across the city. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports. (Published Thursday, March 14, 2019)

In response, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced in March the city would triple the number of city crews dedicated to repairing potholes around town, bringing the number to 26 two-person crews targeting potholes daily, according to the city. The crews were scheduled to work extended hours and on weekends to smooth out roadways.

According to the transportation research nonprofit TRIP, potholes cost each San Diegan on average an extra $722 a year in maintenance and repairs to their cars.

The city is asking San Diegans to help find potholes. Repair requests can be made through the city's Get-it-Done app.