Nearly 3,000 Affected by Wide-Spread Power Outage

Nearly 3,000 customers were without power Thursday afternoon, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric power outage map.

The outages started just before 1 p.m. affecting 2,909 customers in Mission Valley, Clairemont, Linda Vista, Kearney Mesa and Tierrasanta, according to SDG&E.

Power was estimated to be restored at 3:30 p.m. The utility was still investigating the cause.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.