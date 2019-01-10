Nearly 3,000 Affected by Wide-Spread Power Outage - NBC 7 San Diego
Nearly 3,000 Affected by Wide-Spread Power Outage

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    A power pole in Descanso, California on Oct. 23, 2017.

    Nearly 3,000 customers were without power Thursday afternoon, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric power outage map.

    The outages started just before 1 p.m. affecting 2,909 customers in Mission Valley, Clairemont, Linda Vista, Kearney Mesa and Tierrasanta, according to SDG&E.

    Power was estimated to be restored at 3:30 p.m. The utility was still investigating the cause.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

