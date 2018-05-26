Nearly 2,000 in the Dark in South Bay Power Outage - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Nearly 2,000 in the Dark in South Bay Power Outage

The outage is affecting people in National City, Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shipbuilding at the Heart of San Diego’s Maritime Way of Life for One Family
    NBC 7
    A power pole in Descanso, California on Oct. 23, 2017.

    Nearly 2,000 customers in the South Bay are without power Saturday evening.

    The outage started around 9:30 p.m. and is affecting 1,795 customers in National City, Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces, according to San Diego Gas and Electric outage map.

    SDG&E is sending a crew to the scene to determine the cause. Power is expected to be restored around midnight.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices