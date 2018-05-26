Nearly 2,000 in the Dark in South Bay Power Outage

Nearly 2,000 customers in the South Bay are without power Saturday evening.

The outage started around 9:30 p.m. and is affecting 1,795 customers in National City, Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces, according to San Diego Gas and Electric outage map.

SDG&E is sending a crew to the scene to determine the cause. Power is expected to be restored around midnight.

No other information was available.

