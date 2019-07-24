Navy Veteran Remembers Apollo 11 Retrieval Mission 50 Years Later

NBC 7's Danica McAdam heard all sorts of wonderful stories from the Navy veteran, including one from a special day 50 years ago. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Navy Veteran Abram Dominguez, 83, spent Wednesday reliving a 50-year-old memory that he says he’ll never forget.

“You know I think that is me in the helicopter,” said Dominguez as he sat down with his daughter, Celeste Shenas and looked through scrapbooks and military memorabilia from his time helping retrieve the three American heroes from Apollo 11 on July 24, 1969.

He was a Navy Chief, but before he earned that rank he was selected to fly out to several Apollo missions to retrieve the astronauts after they re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere, including Apollo 11’s crew. Dominguez lives in Rancho San Diego, but was staying at a physical rehab facility in National City, called Friendship Manor, for the last two months after suffering a small stroke.

“I was right there, I was working the hoist,” said Dominguez as he pointed to a picture of him flying inside helicopter 66 with the Black Knights HS-4 Squadron. That squadron is now called HSC-4. “You’re kind of proud, taking part in that.”

Dominguez admits he was worried he might forget some of the history after the stroke that affected his speech.

“It did not affect my long range (memory),” said Dominguez.

His daughter has kept everything together from dad’s Naval history.

“My mom saved it all, I just put it together here,” said Shenas. She even had one of his Navy jackets.

“I remember the excitement and the teachers teaching the first graders or kindergarteners about it,” said Shenas. Shenas was only 6-years-old at the time but she still remembers Apollo 11, and it helped that her dad was a part of it.

She even saved the historically stamped letters he wrote to her while he was serving on Apollo missions.

“’Dear Lovey,’ that’s what he called me,” she laughed as she started to read one out loud. “’… Only about two more weeks before I see you all again. Remember to take care of mamma and the rest of the kids and Patsy. Take care. Love always, Papa.”

She has several letters saved in their original envelopes inside her father’s scrapbook of pictures and documents including his assignment orders for the Apollo 11 mission that cite her father and all the other names who were included in the order.

She said he did not talk boastfully about his time working on the Apollo missions. When the 50-year Apollo 11 anniversary came up last weekend, July 20, Shenas wanted to share with her friends how involved her father was in that mission, and share how proud she is of him.

“Because he was always so humble about it and never really talked about, aside from just in passing, it just seems like it is a part of him. I feel like it is his story and our country’s story,” she said.

As far as more moon exploration, Dominguez would like to see the U.S. soar a little deeper into space.

“I would like to see travel to Mars,” said Dominguez. “I think that is the next frontier, too much moon already, we are mooned out.”

Dominguez also helped retrieve astronauts from Apollo, 8, 10, 12, and 13.