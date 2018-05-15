Navy Vet Escapes Crash Unharmed Months After Nearly Dying from Flu

NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke to the man who said after two near-death experiences in a matter of month, he's appreciating every day he gets to wake up healthy. (Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018)

Navy veteran Shawn Burrough survived not one, but two potentially deadly situations this year.

In January, Burrough was hospitalized by the flu resulting in a fight against pneumonia, kidney failure, blood poisoning and liver damage.

“Looking back, the only thing that was scary is what could have happened to my kids,” said Burrough. “We had a dear friend who didn't make it from the flu.”

The Lakeside husband and father of four was released from the hospital in February.

Navy Vet Hospitalized by Flu Discharged After 43 Days

NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian spoke with Shawn Burroughs and his wife following his release from the hospital. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018)

He battled back from the brink of death to be with his family only to fall victim to another potentially deadly situation.

“You think ‘OK, I made it through the hump and in the blink of a second, life was changed again.’ So life is crazy!"

Burrough is talking about surviving a two-car crash Monday on Los Coches Road and Castle Court in Lakeside near El Cajon.

He was on his way to pick up his son from school. Both he and the people in the other car were able to walk away from the wreck.

“I’m like a cat running out of lives. My friends teasing me ‘Your’e down to seven!’ I'm like ‘No, more like four.’”

Though Burrough is able to find a bit of humor in the hazards he's faced this year, the Navy veteran who survived two deployments during the Gulf War is truly thankful for another day and to see his daughter play ball and become the best dad he can.

“It puts stuff in perspective, what's important,” he said. “I appreciate being able to wake up tomorrow. Not to sound too cliché (as he looked to the sky), enough! We’re good. Nice and easy from here on out."