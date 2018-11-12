Navy Sailors Serve Meals to 102-Year-Old Marine Veteran

Monday may be a special holiday for military service members but Mondays for U.S. Navy Private First Class Corey Sharp mean he's out delivering meals to San Diego seniors.

"We do this all throughout the year, every Monday we have a scheduled time to do it, and this is just another Monday for us," Sharp said.

On this Veterans Day, though, his round of meal drop-offs with the charity group Meals on Wheels San Diego County included a special stop -- to U.S. Marine veteran Ruth Gallivan.

Gallivan, who is 102 years old, joined the military in 1945 and worked as a civil servant for 30 years in Miramar.

She is one of several military veterans who receive two meals every day through Meals on Wheels.

"Actually, I could do it myself but I’m lazy," she said jokingly.

Meals on Wheels serves more than 3,000 San Diego seniors who often live along and are considered low-income.

Gallivan's son told NBC 7 the service allows Gallivan to live independently and gives them the confidence to know she is taken care of when they cannot be there.