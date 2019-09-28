Navy Sailor Dies Aboard USS Nimitz in Coronado

Dec. 12, 2013 marked a very happy holiday homecoming for sailors aboard USS Nimitz as the aircraft carrier arrived at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego after an eight-and-a-half-month deployment in Afghanistan and the Red Sea.

A Navy sailor passed away early Saturday morning after falling from an aircraft elevator aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68), which was in port at the Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.

The 21-year-old sailor fell from one of the ship's aircraft elevators in a "down position" on Friday night around 9 p.m., according to a USS Nimitz spokesperson.

Emergency services transported the sailor to the University of California, San Diego Regional Trauma Center where the sailor retrieved treatment before passing away around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The E-3 ranked sailor's personal information has not yet been released and Naval Criminal Investigative Service were investigating the cause of the accident, according to the spokesperson.

It is Department of Defense policy to withhold the names of the deceased until 24 hours after the victim's family has been notified.

The spokesperson said the aircraft elevators, which are used to move aircrafts from the flight deck to the internal hanger, are usually lowered down while in port so crew members can come and go from the ship.

USS Nimitz, commissioned in 1975, was in San Diego for routine training operations.