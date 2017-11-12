Investigations Launched Into Navy SEAL Trainee Injury By Classmate - NBC 7 San Diego
Investigations Launched Into Navy SEAL Trainee Injury By Classmate

Both NCIS and Naval Special Warfare Center have confirmed to NBC 7 they have launched investigations into the incident.

    Two investigations have been launched after a Navy SEAL candidate was seriously injured by another student during a training exercise in Coronado last month.

    A Basic Under Water Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) student was sent to the hospital after being “unintentionally” injured by another student during a training exercise on Oct. 12, Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWCEN) Lt. Trevor Davids said in a statement Sunday.

    The Navy says the trainee is in good condition and recovering.

    Both Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and NSWCEN have confirmed to NBC 7 they have launched investigations into the incident.

    The Los Angeles Times reported that while answering questions during training, two sailors agreed to slap whichever got a response wrong. After being struck, one candidate fell to the floor and hit his head.

    NBC 7 could not independently verify the information.

    Lt. Davids said the program is conducted in a professional and dignified training environment and any actions that fall short of their high standard are not tolerated.

    NSWCEN training practices were called into question last year when a Navy sailor died after being pushed underwater as part of basic training in Coronado. The Navy did not pursue criminal charges.

    The San Diego County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

    The BUD/S training program is a rigorous program in Coronado that trains sailors to become the military branch’s most elite special operators.

