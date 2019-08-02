Navy Admiral to SEAL Commanders: 'We Have a Problem'

Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, Rear Adm. Collin P. Green delivers remarks during the change of office ceremony in Washington, D.C. on July 30, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)

The head of the Navy SEALs says the special forces have a problem and is demanding change within its ranks, according to a strongly worded letter written to his command and obtained by NBC News on Friday.

In the letter, Naval Special Warfare commander Rear Adm. Collin Green said the Navy SEALS, "have a good order and discipline problem that must be addressed immediately."

Bolded and underlined, the admiral started the second paragraph with an emphatic, "We have a problem."

"Some of our subordinate formations have failed to maintain good order and discipline and as a result and for good reason, our NSW culture is being questioned," Green wrote.

Green directed each commander to meet with their troops, whether at home or abroad, and to develop a plan to restore order by Aug. 7.

The letter was dated July 25, the day after it was revealed that a Navy SEAL platoon stationed in Iraq to fight threats posed by the Islamic State was ordered back to San Diego early due to reported misconduct.

The misconduct allegedly included drinking during a Fourth of July party and service members’ refusal to answer questions about an alleged sexual assault committed by a senior enlisted member, according to reports.

Officials did not detail the allegations of misconduct, but The New York Times reported Friday that the U.S. Navy was investigating Foxtrot Platoon of SEAL Team 7. Allegations included that senior enlisted member sexually assaulted a female service member attached to the platoon, as well as reports of drinking alcohol which is against regulations for troops in Iraq. The newspaper cited a senior Navy official with knowledge of the matter and a civilian attorney representing one of the SEALs in the platoon.

The Navy Times also reported that the allegations included drinking during the July 4 party and “potential misconduct with service women.” Last week, a member of the Navy's elite SEAL Team 6 was charged with soliciting nude photos of women while pretending to be someone else through text messages. A court-martial has been scheduled at Naval Station Norfolk.

The actions of SEAL Team 7 members were also recently in the national spotlight with the court-martial of Special Warfare Operator Chief Eddie Gallagher.

Gallagher's rank was reduced after he was found guilty of wrongful posing for an unofficial picture with a human casualty.

Gallagher was cleared in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017. He was also cleared of attempted murder in the shootings of two civilians and all other charges.

The scandals have prompted a review by the Navy’s top commanders into the behavior of the special warfare teams.