The Naval Medical Center San Diego confirmed that a discrepancy found in its surgical instrument sterilization process last month is tied to a problem with one of its automated washers.

The hospital's Director of Surgical Services was made aware of the discrepancy on Feb. 28 and immediately ceased operation at one of its Sterilization Processing sites, according to a statement released by the hospital Monday.

Hospital spokesperson Mike Alvarez said the problem was found in the water supply of the washer's pre-rinse cycle and did not impact the sterilization cycle.

Routine testing by the Navy’s contracted water quality testing provider revealed the automated washer was “out of standards," according to Alvarez.

The closure of the sterilization site led to a shortage in available surgical instruments, thus forcing the hospital to delay some elected surgeries at the site.

Hospital staff members are identifying patients who may have had recent surgeries in an effort to notify them of the concern and to help track and monitor any possible infections. But, the Navy says so far there is no evidence of any contamination with the instruments and no reports of any infections.

Alvarez said that emergent and urgent cases continue on site with instruments cleaned off site.