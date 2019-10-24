Naval Base Point Loma on Lockdown Due to 'Suspicious Person'

Naval Base Point Loma is currently on lockdown due to a suspicious person.

The lockdown was confirmed on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

They advised all personnel onboard the installation to seek shelter in the nearest building and activate lock down procedure until further notice.

By 1 p.m. Naval Base Point Loma announced the Gateway Youth Center and Patrick Wade CDC are on lockdown as well and are recalling parents.

No other information was available.

