A naval aircraft crashed Wednesday morning near China Lake and Inyo County, according to the U.S. Naval Air Forces.

A Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet went down at around 10 a.m., officials announced in a tweet at 11:33 a.m.

Authorities said search and rescue efforts began near Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, though did not confirm the number of passengers on board.

Inyo County is in Central California, on the east side of the Sierra Nevada and southeast of Yosemite National Park.

No other information was available.

