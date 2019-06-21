Nationwide ICE Raids Won't Happen in San Diego: HSI Source

In this July 6, 2018, file photo, an exterior view of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency headquarters is seen in Washington.

The ICE raids that President Donald Trump has been tweeting about this week are slated to start Sunday, but won't take place in San Diego, a Homeleand Security Investigations source told NBC 7.

"Homeland Security’s role this weekend will remain the same. There are no scheduled deportations in connection with any large scale deportation efforts in other cities," the source said.

The raids could target up to 2,000 immigrants, two sources familiar with the planning told NBC News.

The raids will target mainly families with final orders of deportation, according to NBC News.

The raids will take place in a number of cities — both large and medium — and will spread across the country.

According to the Miami Herald, the raids will target cities, including Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Baltimore, New York City and San Francisco by this weekend, per congressional offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sources.

The Herald reported that "earlier this week, a Trump administration official confirmed that ICE will specifically target for deportation as many as 1 million people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges yet remain at large in the country.”

In a statement, ICE said:

"Due to law-enforcement sensitivities and the safety and security of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the agency will not offer specific details related to enforcement operations. As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. In fact, 90 percent of aliens arrested by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations component in FY2018 had either a criminal conviction(s), pending criminal charge(s), were an ICE fugitive, or illegally reentered the country after previously being removed. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and — if found removable by final order — removal from the United States."

San Francisco Myaor London Breed issued a statement on reports of the raids:

“It is unconscionable that the Federal administration is targeting innocent immigrant families with secret raids that are designed to inflict as much fear and pain as possible," Breed said. "Here in San Francisco, we will always demonstrate our values of diversity and inclusiveness by being a sanctuary city that stands up for all our residents and neighbors."

She added:

We will continue to remain vigilant and offer services for all immigrants through the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs. We want our entire community to be prepared. Residents should call the SF Rapid Response Hotline at 415-200-1548 to report raids or get deportation legal assistance. For information about immigration legal help in San Francisco, go to immigrants.sfgov.org.”