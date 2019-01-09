Law enforcement will now be able to receive their bachelor’s degrees in as little as 11 months thanks to a new program from National University.

The university announced Wednesday that it will offer an accelerated pathway for those enrolled in a police academy training program to earn their degrees.

"Anyone who's been through a police academy in California can take that credit and wave out up to seven classes at National University for the Bachelor of Criminal Justice," said Chris Graham, Vice Chancellor of the National University System.

The university’s program consists of 10 classes, including nine four-week classes and a two-month capstone.

National University will offer a 25 percent tuition scholarship, up to $16,500, toward any degree program for these servicemembers.

In addition, it will offer a 10 percent discount for dependents of law enforcement officials enrolled in the university.

The announcement was made on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, where National University held a celebratory event at the San Diego Police Department’s headquarters.

"It's important that an institution recognizes our efforts, in the beginning, going through the academy for about 6 months and rewarding that by crediting us for those classes," said local Officer Thomas Mchurtch.

Mchurtch has served on the force for five years.

National University was founded in 1971. It is a private, non-profit school, offering more than 100 degree programs at various locations throughout the state and online.

Kearny Mesa is home to the school’s San Diego campus.

For more information be sure to visit its website.