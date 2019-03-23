Ruptured Water Main Floods National City Streets Near Cemetery - NBC 7 San Diego
Ruptured Water Main Floods National City Streets Near Cemetery

The water main broke at 32nd and Orange streets, near La Vista Memorial Park in National City

By Ramon Galindo and Monica Garske

Published Mar 23, 2019 at 8:17 AM | Updated at 10:23 AM PDT on Mar 23, 2019

    A water main broke in National City Saturday morning, flooding streets near a cemetery and homes.

    Water began gushing into the roadways at around 6 a.m. at 32nd and Orange streets near La Vista Memorial Park.

    Firefighters blocked off the area as officials with the Sweetwater Water Authority worked to shut off the water and assess the ruptured pipe.

    Water could be seen bubbling up through a large crack in the street; the pressure of the water sent rocks and debris floating down the roadway.

    The water hit some parked cars along the way but did not cause any damage to homes or property in the area.

    By 7:30 a.m., crews had been able to shut off some of the valves spewing water and were working to repair the broken main. Some water could still be seen flowing into Orange Street, although at a much slower pace than earlier in the morning.

    Officials said the incident would temporarily block access to parts of 32nd and Orange streets. The entrance to the cemetery may be impacted Saturday.

    At this point, it is unknown how long the repair might take to complete.

      

