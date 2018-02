The strip mall in National City impacted by Friday's gas leak.

Approximately 20 stores at a National City strip mall were evacuated Friday after a construction crew accidentally pierced a gas line, causing a leak.

The National City Fire Department (NCFD) said a 2-inch gas line was ruptured at around 12:20 p.m. at a shopping center located at 2220 E. Plaza Boulevard.

As a precaution, the strip mall was evacuated. No one was hurt.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) crews were called to the scene to investigate the leak and shut off service.