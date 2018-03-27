A man's body was discovered in National City after police received reports of gunfire, prompting a homicide investigation Tuesday.

The National City Police Department (NCPD) received a call reporting gunfire in the area near Eta Street and North Highland Avenue, near a 7-Eleven, at about 11 a.m., NCPD Sgt. Chris Sullivan said.

Officers did not know exactly where gunfire sounded, so they began a search of the area, Sullivan said.

During the search, a man was found unresponsive. Paramedics were immediately called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sullivan said police believe the incident was a homicide. NCPD did not confirm if the man was shot.

Investigators had not identified any suspects in the case, Sullivan said. At about 1 p.m., officers were in National City combing the area for witnesses.

NCPD sent an advisory to community members that the area should be avoided for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information was asked to call NCPD at (619)336-4411.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.