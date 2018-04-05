National City police have identified the man who was shot and killed following a fight or altercation at a Mex Mart grocery store.

Onan Loaiza, 26, of National City was killed on March 27 in a shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall on Eta Street. The shooting took place at 11 a.m.

Robert Allan Garduno, 27, was arrested in connection with this case.



Police said the shooting happened outside of a Metro PCS store following an altercation at the nearby Mex Mart.

The fight, which happened half an hour earlier, may have led to the shooting, National City police Lt. Greg Seward said.

Mex Mart sells produce and groceries at its location on the corner of Epsilon Street and N Highland Avenue.

The scene of the shooting was one block south at the corner of Eta Street and N Highland Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the fight at Mex Mart was asked to call NCPD at (619) 336-4411.

