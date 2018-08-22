National City Sees Rising Drug Overdoses

A big warning for parents in National City came out regarding the health and safety of its children.

The police department sounded the alarm about an increase in drug overdoses affecting both adults and children.

National City Police said they're working closely with the Sweetwater High School District to be on alert for drug use in schools.

Over the past few days they said they've responded to multiple drug overdoses.

Leading them to believe the increase may be from a powerful or bad batch of drugs circulating in the area.

“I think it's awful. I think it's just horrific," said Susan Nussbaum.

Her son Gabriel died in 2011 from a prescription drug overdose. One week after his 24th birthday.

“I think about it every day. That’s why I want to get the word out so no family has to go through what we at Hope2gether have gone through,” said Nussbaum.

Police didn't specify what type of drugs were causing the overdoses.

But the County's 2016 Prescription Drug Abuse Report Card showed 253 deaths.

Five more than in 2015.

After her son's overdose, Susan joined Hope2gether to try and prevent drug addiction and deaths.

She hopes no one else's child ends up like hers.

“Don’t be afraid to be a parent. You don't have to be a friend. Your job is to protect and save their lives,” said Nussbaum.

Like National City Police, Nussbaum said stay vigilant and keep close watch on your children.

And know what to look for, because people can hide their addiction.

They also say make sure your kids don't have any suspicious paraphernalia or packages hidden around the house.