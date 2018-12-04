Raspados Michoacan on Sweetwater Road in National City was burglarized sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The owners of a small shop in National City specializing in Mexican sweets got a sour surprise this week when their business was burglarized.

“It’s sad,” said Maria Guadalupe Hurtado, owner of Raspados Michoacan. “These are people that have no conscience; they try to do harm and it’s sad that there are people out there like this.”

Hurtado, who owns the small business on Sweetwater Road with her husband, said police called them around 3:30 a.m. Monday to tell them that someone had broken into their shop. Hurtado, her husband and her son, rushed to the storefront.

When they arrived, they found the glass on the front door had been shattered. The thieves had stolen the cash register and the little bit of money that was inside.

“It wasn’t much that they took but I need my cash register,” Hurtado said.

Hurtado said a police report was filed and investigators are trying to track down the thieves. The shop isn’t equipped with security cameras but the owners are now going to put up cameras and hope something like this doesn’t happen again.

Hurtado said there is so much bad in the world right now and things like this just add to the negativity.

“God loves us all, he wants us to be united, not harm one another,” she added.

The shop will stay in business. For now, the broken front door has been boarded up with wood until it can be repaired; shattered glass lingers near the wood.

It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offers Mexican snow cones topped with fresh fruit, plus ice cream, nachos, sandwiches and other regional treats.