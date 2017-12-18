No Deal For National City Teacher Contract Negotiations

NBC 7's Rory Devine reports on the National City teacher contract negotiations that began with a rally on Monday. (Published Monday, Dec. 18, 2017)

National City elementary school teachers rallied Monday for better contract negotiations, but by the end of the day there was no contact deal.

Teachers met with the national District on Monday. A mediator was also present.

“We came out here because we wanted our district to hear our voices,” said Christina Benson, president of the National City Elementary Teachers Association. She is also a fifth grade teacher. “What we care about is having the necessary curriculum, and materials, and time to collaborate with our colleagues in order to give our students the best education they deserve.”

Benson said teachers do not have time to do what is necessary in their work day, and 80 percent take work home, which is affecting their personal lives.

Teachers also want a pay raise.

"We did find out last year they did have an excess of 14 million dollars,” Benson said.

She said some of the money from the local control funding formula should be spent on teacher salaries.

The next time the two sides meet to negotiate is in February.