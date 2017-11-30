National City Police Search For Missing 10 Year-Old Girl

Police in National City are asking for your help to find a missing 10 year-old girl.

Investigators say Sofia Marie Labra disappeared from her home on E Avenue about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Labra has shoulder length, straight black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and light blue pants.

Police have not issued an amber alert yet because they do not believe she was abducted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact National City Police at (619) 336-4411.

No other information was available.

