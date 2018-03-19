National City Plants Fruit Trees For Free Food

National City completed the planting of 20 citrus trees at Toyon Park on E. Fourth Street Monday in an effort to beautify the environment and provide residents with free food.

Lemon, lime and orange trees were planted by public works crews as the first steps towards a community garden at the park. Anyone is welcome to take the fruit from the trees.

“This was an open and bare area in the park,” said Mayor Morrison of National City. “Having fruit trees there is helping us provide food to the community.”

The 20 trees cost about $2,000, according to the Mayor. They were donated by the Rotary Club of Coronado Binacional. Some of the members helped to plant the last two trees Monday afternoon.

The soil in the future community garden has finished cultivating. The Mayor said he hopes the garden will be open, after they find an operator or community group to run it, by the end of the year.

“It shows our dedication to the concept of community gardening as well as to trees and the environment,” said Mayor Ron Morrison.

Sunflowers have also been planted in the garden so far, with plans for more edible plants and seeds.