Deadly Crash Near I-5 in National City, Possible Road Rage

A deadly car accident on Saturday afternoon may have started as a case of road rage, witnesses said.

The accident happened on Interstate 5 in National City around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

California Highway Patrol reported a Ford Mustang flew off the I-5 northbound lanes and onto Roosevelt Avenue where it collided with a semi-truck trailer.

Witness Enrique Gonzalez revealed there may have been more to the story.

Gonzalez said right before the crash, a Chrysler 300 and the Mustang were driving very fast while arguing and gesturing at each other on the freeway when the Mustang lost control, rolled several times and slammed into the trailer truck.

“They must have been doing 90 mph, the Mustang lost control,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he swerved out of the Mustang’s way as it flew past him and saw the Chrysler keep driving north on I-5.

The Mustang driver was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center with major injuries and later died, CHP said.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

CHP was investigating the incident.