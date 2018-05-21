After months of meetings with district officials, National City teachers now say they are considering a strike. (Published 5 hours ago)

Elementary school teachers at 10 National City schools are expected to decide Monday whether to authorize a strike after failing to reach a salary agreement with the district.

The National City Elementary Teachers Association (NCETA), a branch of the California Teachers Association, represents educators at 10 National City schools.

The National School District (NSD) and NCETA have been negotiating salary and other benefits for the 2017-18 school year for months but an agreement has not been reached as of Monday.

The school district has offered a pay raise just over 5 percent, but the union is seeking 6 percent for the third year of their current contract and better benefits.

The district’s offer would also require 20 minutes of extra working time from teachers each day to compensate the pay raise, according to a negotiation fact sheet released by the district.

Teachers with the National School District say they are overworked and underpaid and have not received the support they need from the district, according to NCETA.

"I'm trying my darndest to be that best educator in the classroom and sometimes I'm not, because I don't have the materials and the support in the classroom, and it really is disappointing," NCETA President and school teacher Christina Benson said.



The district says they do not comment on ongoing negotiations.

NCETA and NSD have been in negotiation for months. Twice in January, elementary school teachers rallied outside district headquarters to bring attention to negotiations.

If NCETA authorizes the strike, the decision will be announced at the National School District Governing Board meeting Wednesday.