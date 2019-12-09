Daughter Calls for Increased Road Safety After Mother Killed in National City

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado spoke to the victim's daughter who said the road needs safer traffic elements.

A Chula Vista woman was hit and killed while crossing a busy street in National City on Dec. 2. Her daughter is now calling for road safety improvements to prevent another tragedy like mother’s.

Rebecca Sparks, 52, was visiting her daughter for a family game night. She went outside to her car for a moment and as she walked back, an oncoming car struck her on the 3100 block of Valley Road near Calle Abajo at around 9:15 p.m.

Daughter Kaelea Sparks, 25, had left the house to buy a new board game minutes prior. When she returned she saw an ambulance, police, firefighters and yellow crime scene tape. She said she waited two hours before the Medical Examiner confirmed the body was her mother.

“I can see the body laying there. I can see the car that hit her and no one’s telling me anything,” Kaelea Sparks said.

Kaelea Sparks, family, and friends are remembering Rebecca Sparks for her kind heart.

“She would give you the clothes on her back, whatever she could to make you feel better, to make you happy,” friend Cindy Hill said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but neighbors said that stretch of road is dark and one street light does not even work. They claim there have been multiple crashes on Valley Road and hope improvements can be made, such as a stop sign or fixing the broken light.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up.