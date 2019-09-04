Four cars parked along a busy street in National City were damaged by acid and National City police are investigating what may have motivated the attack.

Richard Moore was surprised to see the damage when he walked out of his home Wednesday.

"I'd see cars get hit, parked cars," he said. "But normally you don't see anything like that."

Along the curb, a Honda with obvious signs of a corrosive material on all sides of the vehicle including the hood and roof was parked.

A police sergeant said each car sustained damage to its paint, and police believe the same vandal or vandals targeted each one of those cars.

Moore said he has seen taggers in the neighborhood and slashed tires but nothing like this.

National City police are investigating four reports of vandalism involving cars parked along East Division Street. The damage was reported just after 6 a.m., Sgt. Thomas Wilkins said.

Someone knocked on Laryssa Hernandez's door when she was sleeping.

"My mom said, 'I think someone threw acid on your car,'" she said. "That's how my morning started.

Earlier this year, a driver under the influence crashed into her car outside of her home. She said there have been other incidents where cars have crashed along the street.

Hernandez said she hopes the damage is just cosmetic and that she will not be without a car for long.

The street is one way on a downward hill. A naval base is located at the end of the street.