Man Gets 75 Years in Prison for Strangling Death of Girlfriend in Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
WATCH LIVE: 
Freestyle Skiing, Biathlon, Cross-Country...
OLY-SD

Man Gets 75 Years in Prison for Strangling Death of Girlfriend in Vista

Nathan Carmello Rivera, 43, was convicted for the November 2016 murder of his girlfriend, Donna Hixon, 49

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		78722
    2
    Germany    		94417
    3
    Canada    		55515
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three Reasons La Jolla UTC Has the Best Dining Options for Employees
    NBC 7
    A photo of the scene of Donna Hixon's murder on Nov. 18, 2016, in unincorporated Vista.

    A Vista man who strangled his girlfriend and left her lifeless body in a mobile home will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ruled Friday.

    Nathan Carmello Rivera, 43, was convicted for the Nov. 18, 2016, murder of Donna Hixon, 49. At a hearing Friday, he was sentenced to 75 years behind bars.

    Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspicious Death in VistaSheriff's Office Investigating Suspicious Death in Vista

    NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano is in unincorporated Vista where the body of a 49-year-old woman was found in a mobile home.
    (Published Friday, Nov. 18, 2016)

    Hixon was found dead inside a mobile home parked on La Rueda Drive in unincorporated Vista. The position of her body inside the mobile home at first threw off investigators but, ultimately, they determined Hixon’s death was suspicious.

    An autopsy by the San Diego County Medical Examiner would later confirm Dixon died of strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide. 

    Rivera was identified as the suspect in Dixon’s killing. He had been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car one day after the murder. On Nov. 19, 2016, he was booked once more into the Vista Detention Facility on one count of first-degree murder.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices