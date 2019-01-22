NCPD Still Searching for Teen's Killers 12 Years Later - NBC 7 San Diego
NCPD Still Searching for Teen's Killers 12 Years Later

Investigators have been following leads associated with the killing for more than 12 years

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago

    San Diego County Crime Stoppers
    Romel Velarde, 16.

    Investigators renewed a plea Tuesday for information in the shooting death of a National City teen more than a decade ago.

    Romel Velarde was only 16 years old when he was gunned down in front of his home on E. Division Street in National City on January 19, 2007.

    Investigators have been following leads associated with the killing for more than 12 years and are again asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.

    San Diego County Crime Stoppers said two males who were reportedly seen running from the scene, and a brown van or SUV was seen driving away immediately after the shooting.

    San Diego County Crime Stoppers

    Anyone with information about Velarde's death can call NCPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 336-4472. Up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

