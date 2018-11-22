NCPD Offers Safety Tips for Holiday Shoppers

Though it’s the season of giving, some people out there still want to take.

And that’s why the National City Police Department is offering tips for those strapping on their helmets for the Super Bowl of shopping and the season beyond.

NCPD Sgt. Antonio Ybarra said it’s not a matter of if you get your property stolen, it’s when.

“People who are distracted can be an easy purse snatch or an easy robbery victim,” the sergeant said, adding that a lot of crime can be prevented with common sense.

These Tips Will Help You Conquer Black Friday

These tips will help you maximize your Black Friday shopping. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018)

One common sense tip: Don't take your money out until asked to do so. Also, park your car in a well-lit area and don’t leave shopping bags inside in plain view.

As for financial security, Sgt. Ybarra recommends taking only one credit card to do your shopping so that you don’t have multiple accounts impacted if a breach were to occur. He also says to save your receipts and monitor your credit card activity closely.

And if you’re shopping with children, choose a meetup location inside a store in case you get separated. It also helps to teach your kids how to identify and approach security or law enforcement personnel to ask for help if they’re lost.

And finally, Ybarra says, don’t argue or fight over an item. That’s never OK.

Happy shopping!