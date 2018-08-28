NCPD Looking for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl - NBC 7 San Diego
NCPD Looking for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    National City police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen leaving her middle school.

    Officers say they are searching the D Avenue area near National City Middle School for Alejandra Segura, described as a 5-foot 2-inch Hispanic girl with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants similar to a school uniform, NCPD said.

    A police helicopter was in the air aiding in the search.

    Anyone who thinks they see the girl can call 911 or the NCPD at (619) 336-4411.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

