NCPD Looking for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

National City police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen leaving her middle school.

Officers say they are searching the D Avenue area near National City Middle School for Alejandra Segura, described as a 5-foot 2-inch Hispanic girl with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants similar to a school uniform, NCPD said.

A police helicopter was in the air aiding in the search.

Anyone who thinks they see the girl can call 911 or the NCPD at (619) 336-4411.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.