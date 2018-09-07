NCPD Investigating Report of Car-to-Car Shooting at Intersection

Police in National City are investigating a report of a car-to-car shooting at a busy intersection.

A National City Police Department sergeant said a U.S. service member called 911 just after 1 p.m. and said he was shot at by another driver after he accidentally cut him off in the area of San Diego.

NCPD Sgt. Ybarra said the victim and the suspect later ended up at the intersection of 1st Street and National City Boulevard. The victim said he gave the suspect the right of way and then the suspect stopped and fired through an open window and fled.

The suspect's car was described as a gray Ford Explorer. His weapon was described as a black and semi-automatic.

Ybarra said police could not find witnesses to validate the alleged victim's statements and said no one else called to report a shooting. Officers have not found bullets in the area, according to Ybarra.

The victim was not injured. Ybarra said investigators are looking for surveillance cameras in the area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.