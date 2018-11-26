NCPD Announces Arrests in Teen's Killing 3 Years Later

Juan Carlos Munoz was only 18 years old when he was shot to death inside a parked car on Prospect Street in National City on Oct. 11, 2015.

The National City Police Department announced the arrests of two suspects in the 2015 killing of high school student Juan Carlos "J.R." Munoz, Jr.

Munoz was sitting in a car with friends along Prospect Street the night of October 11, 2015, when a four-door Nissan Altima pulled up next to them.

A passenger in the Altima got out, walked up to Munoz in the driver's seat and asked the friends where they were from before pulling out a handgun and firing five rounds into the vehicle.

Four struck Munoz in his left shoulder, and one hit the passenger in his left thigh, according to police. The two men in the Altima then drove off eastbound on E. 16th Street.

Munoz died from his wounds.

More than three years later, NCPD said Monday that 30-year-old Roger Hernandez and 29-year-old Luis Karam were in custody as suspects in the killing.

The family of the teenager held a candlelight vigil in his honor last month to commemorate the third anniversary of his death.

His parents led the vigil with friends and family members by their side. They shared stories, talking about the kid he was and the man he could've grown up to be.

"Junior was a real loving kid. He had a big heart," his mother Elizabeth said. His family told NBC 7 he had plans to study psychology after graduating from Montgomery High School, a milestone he never got to experience.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the National City Police Department at (619) 336-4411 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.