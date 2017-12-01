The annual NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Toys For Tots Toy Drive kicks off Friday as we collect new and unwrapped toys at various locations.
December 1, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Stop by the Walmart parking lot located at 3382 Murphy Canyon Road for the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Toys For Tots Toy Drive. US Marines, Santa and Jammin 95.7 will be collecting donations all day long!
Event will include:
- Selfie with Santa
- Military vehicle displays
- Live broadcast with Frankie & Tati In The Morning, Jammin 95.7.
December 2, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
It’s a “Party on the Pier” Toy Drive at the Midway Museum Navy Pier parking lot! Help us reach our goal of filling a 7-ton U.S. Marine Corps truck with toys! From 10 a.m - 2 p.m., Santa and your U.S. Marines will be collecting donations to benefit the Toys for Tots program.
A donation of two, new, unwrapped toys will receive a free guest pass to the Midway Museum, while supplies last. One pass per person. The pass is good for one time visit through April 30, 2018.
Event will include:
- Several vendor booths giving away free stuff, activities and take a selfie with Santa!
For a full list of drop locations throughout the county click here.