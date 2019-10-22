NBC and Telemundo received a 2019 Moving the Needle for Consumers Award for their consumer investigative work. (Published Monday, Oct. 21, 2019)

NBC and Telemundo received a 2019 Moving the Needle for Consumers Award for resolving millions of dollars worth of consumer issues across the U.S.

Since their start in 2014, NBC and Telemundo's Responds and Responde consumer investigative units have collectively answered more than 350,000 consumer calls from across the country and returned more than $35 million to consumers.

Consumer Action, a nonprofit that advocates for underrepresented consumers nationwide, gave the award at their 48th annual reception and ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

"We're helping people on a daily basis and we only want to continue to see this grow," said Ozzie Martinez, Senior Vice President of News and Standards for the Telemundo Station Group.