Usually, when TV game show contestants are asked to talk about their family, the answer is sugary sweet. But, when a San Diego man competed on NBC’s “Wheel of Fortune” Monday night, his deadpan response was far from ordinary.

The exchange between contestant Blair Davis, a resident of Cardiff, California, and “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak began innocently enough. Sajak mentioned where Davis lived and that he owned a small trucking business in San Diego County.

“Talk about your family,” Sajak said.

And then, the small talk suddenly got interesting – and awkward.

“I’ve been stuck in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years, to an old battle-axe named Kim,” Davis deadpanned.

Sajak – typically composed – couldn’t hold back the chuckles. The audience started laughing, too.

“She cursed my life with three stepchildren named Star, RJ and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson,” Davis continued.

The camera panned back to Sajak, who was still laughing.

“Yay!” Sajak said. “No wonder you came here; you just wanted to get away from everybody.”

As the crowd kept giggling, Sajak looked at Davis and clarified: “I know you’re being facetious.”

Davis grinned from ear-to-ear.

“Absolutely. I love them like nobody’s business,” he said.

Sajak continued the banter by asking Davis about his long beard.

And that question was just the ticket.

At that point, Davis softened up and talked about his “rotten” grandson who, evidently, has a whole lot of pull.

“I started growing the beard a couple years back and every time I threaten to shave it off, he gives me a really hard time,” Davis explained.

“So, it’s going to stay,” Sajak stated.

“He’s grown used to it,” Davis added.

“Okay, good to have you, don’t get it tangled up in the Wheel, that’s all we ask,” Sajak said, wrapping up the intro.

The memorable, 50-second intro video was posted on the game show’s Facebook page with this caption: “We appreciate a stark sense of humor.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video clip had gone viral, with more than 15,000 views on the social media platform, and dozens of comments.

Here’s to hoping Kim is ok with all of this.

