 NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 Launch Toys for Tots Drive
NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 Launch Toys for Tots Drive

By Monica Garske

23 minutes ago

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 -- in collaboration with the U.S. Marines and Jammin' 95.7FM -- launched the 2017 Toys for Tots Drive Friday in Kearny Mesa, collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in the Walmart parking lot at 3382 Murphy Canyon Rd. The donation drive began bright and early, with locals showing up with everything from basketballs and board games to bicycles and stuffed animals. The event runs through 7 p.m. After Friday, toy donations can be made at various locations throughout San Diego County.

