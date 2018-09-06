NBC 7 Responds has been helping San Diego consumers get their money back since 2016.

So far, we've been able to get back more than $739,000 into the pockets of our viewers.

Watch the video below to see a few recent examples of our work for you.

Two years of helping San Diego consumers and more to come.

NBC 7 Responds Recovers More than $739,000 for Viewers

Consumers Bob has a few recent examples of our work for you. (Published 13 minutes ago)

If you have a problem or complaint you can't solve on your own visit our website or give us a call at 619-732-NBC7.

We'll need a description of your problem and whatever paperwork you can send us.

Our team is ready to look for answers, resolutions and recover your money!