Musical Memorial Held for Mother, Daughter Killed on I-805

A service was held Saturday afternoon for the mother and daughter killed by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 805 last month.

Aileen Pizarro, 43, and her 12-year-old daughter, Aryana, were hit by a McLaren driver going in excess of 100 mph southbound on the northbound HOV lane Aug. 23.

The private service, held Saturday afternoon at the Rock Church, was livestreamed online.

Since their deaths their family has seen an incredible outpouring of support – even Dwayne Johnson and Alessia Cara sent videos of love to the family after hearing the news, which were played at the memorial.

“There is nothing that can replace the pain that the family has experienced in their loss except God’s love, Pastor Mickey Stonier said at the service. “They love Jesus, they love family, they love music,” he added about the family.

“I’m going to really encourage you to drink in some of thoughts and images because of who they are and how they lived should be seeds planted in all of our hearts that would help really blossom to a point that we would reflect to live better, to laugh harder, to love with more purity and to serve with greater passion," he said.

Aryana's two older brothers spoke together at the service.

Her brother Angelo said Aryana was, “A singer at heart and a lover of many things ... Aryana loved helping anyone in any way she could and impacted countless lives.”

“My mom was selfless and she put everyone before herself,” Dominic Pizarro said of his mother, Aileen. “She loved helping anyone and everyone she could.”

“We ask that you keep them alive in your prayers and your thoughts and actions and everything that you do,” Dominic added.

The Pizarro family was musical and Aryana performed often with her two brothers are the Pizarro Trio, her brothers said.

There were several musical tributes during the ceremony.