A world premiere musical adaptation of the cult classic movie "Almost Famous" will kick off The Old Globe's 2019 - 2020 season, the San Diego theatre announced.

The new musical is one of three world premieres slated for the upcoming season, including a new Globe-commissioned musical by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John Lachiusa titled "The Gardens of Anuncia" and Nathan Englader's new comedy, "What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank."

“Each one of these shows fulfills our institution’s mandate to create and present theatre art at the highest standard of excellence, and grouped together they demonstrate all the ways that theatre can enrich our lives," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein in a statement.

The season also features five West Coast premieres: Heather Raffo's "Noura," Pulitzer Prize Finalist Madeleine George's "Hurricane Diane," Selina Fillinger's "Faceless," Kate Hamill's "Little Women," based on the classic novel and Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen's "Ebenezer Scrooge's Big San Diego Christmas Show."

The theater's season opener, "Almost Famous," has been highly anticipated among theater fans. The musical will include book and lyrics by Cameron Crowe, a San Diego native known for his work on movies like "Jerry Maguire" and "Say Anything." Lorin Latarro (Globe’s "The Heart of Rock & Roll," Broadway’s "Waitress") will choreograph and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin ("Noises Off," "Wolf Hall") will direct.

The musical, which tells the story of a young man finding his place in the world, will feature a blend of iconic hits and new music. The show runs from Sept. 13 to Oct. 20.

LaChiusa's "The Gardens of Anuncia" tells the incredible story of an American stage icon: the show's choreographer, Graciela Daniele, a Broadway legend known for "Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, "Once on This Island" and "Ragtime." The musical will run from May 8 to June 14, 2020.

Rounding out the season will be August Wilson's "Jitney," the play that won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Plus, "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" returns for its 22nd annual production and the Globe for all Tour presents "The Winter's Tale" by Shakespeare.