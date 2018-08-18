Shanann Watts with her husband, Christopher Watts, while on a harbor cruise on San Diego Bay.

Christopher Watts, a Colorado man accused of killing his pregnant wife and family came to San Diego with his wife, Shanann Watts, in June, less than two months before the murders.

In a Facebook video shot by wife Shanann Watts, 34, she shows their room at the Manchester Grand Hyatt on the bay.

“San Diego’s gorgeous so far. Really, really pretty,” Shanann Watts says to the camera in the video. “It’s going to be really pretty seeing the sunset and the sunrises here,” she says as the camera pans out over San Diego Bay.

She even makes a reference to her pregnancy.

“I’m starving,” she says in the video. “Or should I say the baby’s starving because I don’t eat this early this much.” Shanann Watts was 15 months pregnant when she was killed.

Christopher Watts can also be seen in the video, unpacking his bags. “What up? What’s going on?” he says casually to the camera.





She also posted a Facebook Live of a harbor cruise with her husband and some friends and many photos of downtown, in Old Town and the beach.

Christopher Watts was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of killing Shanann and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

The three bodies were found on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas drillers. Christopher Watts worked there, police said.

The bodies of the two girls were submerged in crude oil for four days, according to court documents.

Police have not released any information about how Shanann Watts or her daughters died.

The family lived in Frederick, Colorado, a small town just north of Denver.

Christopher Watts has been working at Anadarko for about six months and made around $61,500, but the family also had tens of thousands of dollars in credit card debt.

Shanann Watts and her girls were reported missing on Monday. Their bodies were found on Thursday.

The trip seemed to be work-related.

"I absolutely love what I do!" Shanann Watts said in the post with a picture of her feet in a San Diego pool. "I love helping people live a happier healthier life. Today is a chill day and I’m helping my friends crush their goals and dreams and it’s not work. I absolutely LOVE helping people achieve their goals and dreams! This is life, when everyday is a vacation!"





On her last San Diego post she wrote: "Had such an amazing last day in San Diego! Gorgeous weather and amazing friends!"







