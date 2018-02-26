Multiple Vehicles Collide in Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
Multiple Vehicles Collide in Vista

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 9:35 PM PST on Feb 26, 2018

    A vehicle flipped over in a collision in Vista Monday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

    The vehicles collided by Gopher Canyon Road and East Vista Way at approximately 8 p.m. A spokesperson for CHP said there appeared to be two trucks and a motorcycle involved.

    Some road closures were posted in the area following the crash, and a Sig Alert was issued. The extent of injuries was not yet known, according to CHP. Officers remain at the scene.

    No other information was immediately available.

