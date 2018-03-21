Spot Fires Burning Along Shoulder of I-8 Extinguished

Heartland Fire Department crews extinguished multiple spot brush fires burning along the shoulder of Interstate 8 near the border of El Cajon and La Mesa.

News Chopper 7 spotted several small fires burning along the highway within about a quarter-mile stretch near Severin Drive west of Main Street at around 6:30 p.m.

The fires were put out about 45 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

