Spot Fires Burning Along Shoulder of I-8 Extinguished

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    NBC 7

    Heartland Fire Department crews extinguished multiple spot brush fires burning along the shoulder of Interstate 8 near the border of El Cajon and La Mesa.

    News Chopper 7 spotted several small fires burning along the highway within about a quarter-mile stretch near Severin Drive west of Main Street at around 6:30 p.m.

    The fires were put out about 45 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

