Several children and two adults were hurt when two vehicles on a Rancho Bernardo roadway crashed head-on early Monday and alcohol is believed to be a factor, officials said.

A mother was driving a black SUV westbound in eastbound lanes of Camino Del Norte, near the I-15 on-ramp, when she crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle, according to San Diego police.

Inside the Black SUV at the time of the crash was an eight-year-old child, who was holding an unrestrained infant, and a two-year-old in a car seat, SDPD said.

When San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash at about 4:30 a.m. witnesses had already pulled the infant from the crash, who was not responsive.

All three children were transported to the hospital. The infant was receiving a CT Scan at Rady Children's Hospital.

The mother was transported to the hospital with major injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was also hurt.

The condition of all five patients was not known.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, SDPD said.

All lanes of Camino Del Norte were shut down and a Sig Alert was issued for I-15 to westbound Camino Del Norte as SDPD launched an investigation into the crash.

At the scene, a vehicle appeared to be embedded into the SUV and debris covered the roadway.

Eastbound lanes of Camino Del Norte have since reopened but the closures in westbound lanes and the I-15 offramp were expected to last at least four hours, SDPD said.

No other information was available.

