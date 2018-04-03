Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Westbound I-8 Lanes Near SR-125

Multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 8 are shut down near the State Route 125 connector due to a traffic collision involving at least five cars.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the westbound side of the freeway. The third through sixth lanes of the freeway are closed.

There is no word on what caused the collision or if anyone was injured.

No other information was available.

