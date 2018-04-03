Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Westbound I-8 Lanes Near SR-125 - NBC 7 San Diego
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Westbound I-8 Lanes Near SR-125

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 8 are shut down near the State Route 125 connector due to a traffic collision involving at least five cars.

    The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the westbound side of the freeway. The third through sixth lanes of the freeway are closed.

    There is no word on what caused the collision or if anyone was injured.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

