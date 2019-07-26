Muggy Conditions Lift, High Temperatures Remain - NBC 7 San Diego
Muggy Conditions Lift, High Temperatures Remain

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago

    Sheena Parveen's Forecast for July 26, 2019

    Sheena Parveen's Forecast for July 26, 2019 (Published 3 hours ago)

    San Diegans may be excited to hear that not only are we in for a weekend of great beach weather but conditions will be a lot less humid than we've experienced this week.

    “That tropical air mass, that’s retreating,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Friday.

    She said not only will our inland valleys see lower tempeatures Friday but there will be drier conditions in the mountains and deserts.

    “I’m not seeing that rain chance as high as it has been just because that monsoonal moisture has moved out for the most part,” Parveen said.

    There were no weather warnings or advisories issued Friday, after several days of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service.

    But don’t despair if you’ve got a beach day planned this weekend, temperatures will remain high.

