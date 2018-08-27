Vigil Honors Long-Time Chula Vista Elementary School Teacher

A large crowd gathered at a Chula Vista elementary school Monday to mourn the loss of a long-time teacher who died after being hospitalized last week.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District (CVESD) confirmed that Mr. Leonardo “Lee” Sison of Joseph Casillas Elementary School passed away on Friday following a hospitalization for a serious health condition.

Several of his family members were at the vigil, some seen caressing a blown up picture of Sison that stood on an easel.

"This is just amazing, the spirit of this place here," Sison's brother Leo said. "It's obvious with this outcrying here that his work meant a lot to other people and himself and that's what pushed him."

Sison began his tenure at Joseph Casillas in 2002 and most recently taught 6th grade there.

“Mr. Sison was an integral part of the Casillas family and his legacy will continue to live on at the campus through the many contributions he made,” a letter to employees from the district read in part.

Joseph Casillas' principal, Chris Vickers, had nothing but positive words to describe Sison's personality in and out of the classroom.

"His IQ was high. His EQ was higher -- that emotional quotient," Vickers said. "He really knew how to connect with students and bring out the best in them."

Vickers told NBC 7 how at end-of-quarter pep rallies meant to celebrate the accomplishments of the quarter, Sison would get up and dance in front of the entire school.

"He'd get behind the mic and he'd light up and when he'd light up, you'd see the whole team would light up," Vickers said. "Kids dancing. Teachers dancing."

Vickers said the entire Joseph Casillas community is a bit "paralyzed" by Sison's sudden passing, and said the void left in his absence will be felt by everyone.

"There's a lot of good teachers out there, but there aren't many Lee Sisons out there that connect with the head and the heart and I think that's what we'll be missing the most." he said.

Sison's colleagues will start the Lee Sison Foundation in the coming months, according to the CVESD. More information would be shared with the community when details are available.

The district said it was not at liberty to share further details of Sison’s death, but said a plan is in place to support his students and colleagues after his passing.

Visitation and viewing are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 6 and 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Little Chapel of the Roses at Glen Abbey Memorial Park. His funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Charles Church in Chula Vista at 12 p.m. followed by a burial procession at Glen Abbey.