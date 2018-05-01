The company said this is to help prevent fraud in their app, adding it has been effective in the past. (Published 23 minutes ago)

MoviePass Changed Its Terms: Is It Still Worth It?

Over the summer, cinema-giant MoviePass started offering one movie every day of the month for $10, to the delight of movie fans everywhere.

Now, MoviePass has changed its terms and conditions for new users. Movie viewings are restricted to four a month for $10.

“You have to read the terms and conditions," said George Belch, a professor of marketing at San Diego State University. "As consumers what we often do is we see something that looks good or a friend makes a recommendation, but you really have to know what you’re getting into.”

Customers are also not allowed to see some 'select' movies twice under the new terms, but it is unclear what movies are considered select.

The company said this is to help prevent fraud in their app, adding it has been effective in the past.

MoviePass now makes users upload their tickets to their cell phones. In an email to existing customers, they said failure to do so multiple times could result in 'irreversible termination of your subscription.'

“What they were hoping to do is get very detailed information on people going to movies," said Belch. "They’ll know what movie you attended, your demographics, and your preferences. One of the big investors in the company was actually an analytics firm.”

The company claims the reason is to test for fraudulent activity.

Belch said the business model might not be sustainable in the long run.

“Long term they were hoping they could drive people to movies and then ultimately what they wanted to do was get a share of the revenue from concessions," said Belch from SDSU campus Tuesday. "Popcorn is very lucrative. The theater owners like AMC just simply balked at that.”

But Belch adds it is still a good deal if you are a frequent movie goer because you will still be saving money with the new plan.



