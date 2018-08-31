Shots Fired, Trail of Blood in Mountain View - NBC 7 San Diego
Shots Fired, Trail of Blood in Mountain View

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    San Diego police officers responding to a call about shots fired in Mountain View Friday found a trail of blood in the area. 

    Officers were called to south 45th and Logan avenues just after 1 p.m. after people reported hearing shots fired in the area. 

    Officers said they found a blood trail in the area near 49th and Imperial Avenue. 

    They believe there is at least one victim in the shooting. 

    Officers were using a department helicopter to search the neighborhood from the air. 

    Porter Elementary and Porter North Elementary Schools are located between the two points involved in the incident. Lincoln High School is also located along Imperial Avenue. 

    No other information was available.

